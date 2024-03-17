VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man taken to hospital after stabbing outside Surrey apartment building: RCMP

    Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed during a “confrontation” at a Surrey apartment building Saturday night, police say.

    Officers were called to a building in the 13300 block of Old Yale Road just before 10 p.m., according to the Surrey RCMP.

    “Upon arrival, officers located a 60-year-old male suffering from stab wounds. The male was transported to local area hospital for emergency medical treatment and is listed in stable condition,” a statement from the detachment says.

    “A second male on scene was identified as the suspect was arrested and taken it to police custody.”

    Mounties say the stabbing happened outside of the building and that the relationship between the suspect and the victim – if any – is not yet known.

