VANCOUVER -- A man was stabbed multiple times during a targeted home invasion, Langley Mounties say, and now police are looking for the suspects involved.

Police say the incident happened early in the morning on June 2. They were called after a man arrived at Langley Memorial Hospital with stab wounds, and it was discovered he was injured during a home invasion near 46A Avenue and 200 Street that morning.

According to the RCMP, three people were at home when two people wearing masks entered the residence. They demanded money from the victim and the victim was stabbed multiple times.

He's now in stable condition.

Police don't know how the suspects got into the house and it's believed the invasion was targeted. Officers executed a search warrant of the house to get evidence possibly linked to the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.