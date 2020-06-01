VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a bizarre home invasion in the B.C. Interior that involved two suspects who were apparently not after money or jewelry, but a dog.

Authorities said they received a report on Friday evening that two men brandishing what appeared to be guns entered a Prince George home and demanded the occupants hand over a dog.

The occupants refused and the intruders fled after officers arrived at the scene. Police said they arrested two suspects shortly after the incident, which they believe was targeted.

"The suspects and one of the adult male victims were known to each other," Prince George RCMP said in a news release. "No one, including the dog, was physically injured."

Authorities did not say why the intruders were apparently after the dog. They also noted a toddler was asleep inside the residence at the time of the invasion.

Officers found a rifle, a BB gun that resembles an assault-style rifle and body armour at the home. All were apparently left behind when the suspects fled out the back door of the property.

Charges of break and enter to commit an indictable offence, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and assault with a weapon have since been approved against 23-year-old Shayn Robert Bulmer and 23-year-old Dylon Sadillo. Both are Prince George residents.

The RCMP said the suspects are being held in custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday, and that more charges may be considered.