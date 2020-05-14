VANCOUVER -- Warning: This article contains language that may be disturbing to some readers.

One man has been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen pickup truck, then attempting to carjack several other drivers' vehicles on Highway 1 in langley Wednesday night.

CTV News spoke with two drivers who were approached by the suspect on the highway between 208 and 216 streets around 7:30 p.m.

Marissa Litjens was driving home from work, when traffic began slowing down. She initially thought it was from construction, but then she saw a man running between cars on the highway banging on vehicles.

He then turned his attention towards her car, approaching her vehicle as she slowed down in the fast lane.

"He came right up, right in front of mine. Stopped, put his hands firmly on my vehicle, and said get the fuck out of the vehicle," Litjens told CTV News.

She managed to drive away but her dash cam captured the moment the man approached her car. It shows a man walking towards her vehicle while yelling.

"Out. Get out now. Get out of the fucking car," the man shouted, as he put hands on the hood of Litjens' car.

Driver Adrienne Butler says she was approached by the same suspect in the same area.

"He came right out in front of my car. I saw a tow truck in the right hand lane stopped there. So I stopped and the guy came right up to the front hood of my car and was just looking at me saying 'get out of the car' very angrily, and he kept repeating himself," Butler told CTV News.

She said she locked her doors and began asking the man why she needed to get out, as she was fearful there many have been a hazard on the road ahead.

"I was terrified. I wasn’t sure if i should get out of my car at first, or if i should try and swerve around him and get away," she said. "In the moment I knew I needed to get away from him."

Litjens and Butler said Wednesday night they were both shaken up but OK.

Police say the incident started in Abbotsford, where it's believed the pickup truck was stolen.

The truck collided with several vehicles on the highway before coming to a stop in Langley. It's believed the suspect attempted the carjackings in the moment after the crash.

Langley RCMP and Abbotsford police say officers were not pursuing the stolen pickup.

One suspect was taken into custody. There is no word yet on charges or any injuries.