Lions Gate Bridge reopens after downed tree forces closure

A downed tree on the Stanley Park Causeway caused major delays for drivers travelling between Vancouver and the North Shore on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., forcing the full closure of the Lions Gate Bridge for around two hours.

Stephanie Fidanza told CTV News she driving through Stanley Park with her husband when the tree came crashing down, and that they were "seconds away" from being underneath it.

"It was so unbelievably lucky it wasn't during (rush) hour or for sure someone would have been underneath it," Fidanza wrote in a message.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the tree was cleared shortly before 3:30 p.m., but warned drivers that it would take time for congestion to clear.

Authorities could not confirm whether the tree struck any vehicles but said no injuries were reported.

The tree that fell was a spruce, not one of the hemlock trees impacted by looper moths, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

A board spokesperson told CTV News urban forestry staff would be investigating what caused the tree to fall on Wednesday.

Last month, a police incident that closed the bridge for more than two-and-a-half hours led to significant delays both in Vancouver and on the North Shore.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi