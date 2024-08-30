Man stabbed in the throat, suspect in custody: Port Alberni RCMP

A man was rushed to hospital in Port Alberni after being stabbed in the throat by a man he knew, according to local RCMP.

The Port Alberni RCMP says that on Tuesday around 10:25 p.m., police went to a home in the 4000 block of Maitland Street after receiving a 911 call that a man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to West Coast General Hospital in the city, and while a helicopter was requested to airlift him to a different hospital for surgery, police say staff at MCGH were able to “stabilize the victim and provide life saving interventions locally.”

Police say the victim is now in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the suspected perpetrator reportedly fled on foot and police say they tracked him into the early hours of the next day before arresting him without issue.

“Port Alberni RCMP want the public to know that they do not have concerns for the safety of the public in relation to this event as that the victim and suspect are known to one another and due to circumstances surrounding the incident,” the detachment wrote in a news release Thursday.

The 24-year-old suspect appeared in court on Wednesday and will remain in custody until his next scheduled appearance on Tuesday, according to Mounties.