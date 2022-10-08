Man shot by crossbow on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside; police say investigation focused on encampment

East Hastings Street is seen in this file photo from April 2018 East Hastings Street is seen in this file photo from April 2018

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener