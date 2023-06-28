Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigating

A man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

Mounties say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the Coquihalla Highway at the Zopkios offramp at 11:44 a.m. Multiple people were taken to a Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the hospital, RCMP say an altercation allegedly took place between two of the injured people, resulting in BCEHS staff needing police assistance.

Inside the emergency department, an “interaction occurred” between one man and attending officers, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

One of the officers discharged their firearm, RCMP say.

According to police, the man received “immediate medical attention,” but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The IIO is now investigating, and asks any person with relevant information to contact their witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The emergency department at Fraser Canyon Hospital has been temporarily closed for the investigation.

“All patients, staff and medical staff are physically safe and unharmed; however, the Emergency Department will remain closed until the investigation concludes,” Fraser Health wrote in a release.