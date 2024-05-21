VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man seriously injured after being struck by VPD cruiser on Downtown Eastside: IIO

    East Hastings Street signage is seen in this file photo from April 2018. East Hastings Street signage is seen in this file photo from April 2018.
    A man who was walking on the Downtown Eastside early Tuesday morning was hit by a Vancouver police vehicle and seriously injured, according to the province's police watchdog.

    The pedestrian was struck at 12:30 a.m. at East Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

    "The (man) was taken to a hospital for treatment and observation," the IIO said in a media release Wednesday. "Initial investigative steps will seek to clarify the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the man’s injury and whether police action or inaction played a role."

    Witnesses or anyone with video of the incident are urged to call 1-855-446-8477.

    The IIO investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or serious injury, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

    The Vancouver Police Department – asked if an officer driving one of its vehicles was involved in the collision – did not provide an answer to CTV News.

