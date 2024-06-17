Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site

A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.

The death happened at an under-construction apartment complex called Mission Heights at 2241 Springfield Rd., the Kelowna RCMP told CTV News.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident and that WorkSafe BC has been notified. The BC Coroners Service also told CTV News it is looking into a worksite death in Kelowna.

The site’s developer, Manitoba-based Ironclad Developments Inc., says a “tragic accident” claimed the life of a tradesperson.

In a statement shared with CTV News, CEO Ryan Van Damme said, “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this devastating event.”

He added that the developer is working with authorities on an investigation into the circumstances that led up to the workers’ death—which were not described—and that it will take “all necessary measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

“We are profoundly shaken by this incident and are committed to providing full support to the family and all those impacted during this difficult time,” Van Damme wrote.

The worker’s identify has not been publicly released and the developer asked for the privacy of their family to be respected.