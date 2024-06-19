Youth groped by 2 men on the way to school, Surrey RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey say a youth was groped by two men while on the way to school Wednesday morning.

The Surrey RCMP says it responded to the reported sexual assault at 8:20 a.m. The youth was walking on a pathway on King George Boulevard near 94A Avenue when two men stepped out of the bushes and groped the student, according to police.

The youth pushed the suspects away and ran to safety, police said.

Mounties say the suspects have not been found.

The men are both white but police say they have a detailed description of only one of the suspects.

He is described as being in his mid-20s, six feet tall with blonde hair and a goatee on the tip of his chin. He was wearing a blue shirt with white horizontal stripes and black shorts at the time of the alleged attack.

Police say the detachment’s youth unit is working with the Surrey School District and is canvasing the area to find the suspects.

Mounties reminded students walking to and from school to stay vigilant and gave tips including walking with confidence, limiting distractions, letting a friend know where you are, trusting your instincts and fighting back if a stranger tries to grab you.

Anyone who was in the area and may have seen the suspects is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and reference police file number 2024-87976.