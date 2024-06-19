VANCOUVER
    • Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital

    Multiple ground ambulances and one air ambulance were at the crash scene around 7 a.m. The air ambulance departed the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. (CTV News) Multiple ground ambulances and one air ambulance were at the crash scene around 7 a.m. The air ambulance departed the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. (CTV News)
    Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.

    Emergency responders were called to the scene on the Nanaimo Parkway portion of Highway 19 shortly after 6 a.m.

    The collision involved a dark-coloured SUV and a transport truck, which had rolled over on the highway near Harewood Mines Road.

    Three ground ambulances, including one carrying advanced-care paramedics, and one air ambulance were dispatched to the scene. The air ambulance departed at approximately 8:30 a.m. with one patient on board.

    "Paramedics provided emergency medical care to two patients," B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson Rachelle Bown said in an emailed statement.

    "One patient was transported by air ambulance to hospital. The second patient with minor injuries was transported by ground ambulance to hospital."

    The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is warning drivers to expect "major delays" through the area. 

    An RCMP collision analyst was investigating the scene, with the southbound lanes of the highway remaining behind police tape.

    A detour is in place for southbound traffic through Fifth Street and College Drive.

    The ministry was expected to provide an update on road conditions late Wednesday morning.

