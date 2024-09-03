VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man missing after boat capsizes on B.C. river: RCMP

    A Kamloops RCMP vehicle is pictured in Riverside Park on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Courtesy: Michael Potestio/Castanet) A Kamloops RCMP vehicle is pictured in Riverside Park on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Courtesy: Michael Potestio/Castanet)
    Crews are searching for a missing man believed to be in or around the Thompson River in Kamloops, B.C., Tuesday after a small boat capsized.

    The Kamloops RCMP says officers were called to the riverbank near the 100 block of Lorne Street around 7:15 a.m. to help firefighters with a water rescue.

    The two men aboard were heard yelling for help from the river, near Overlanders Bridge, according to police. One of the boaters was brought to shore and treated by paramedics, but the other hasn’t ben found.

    “According to the report, the two men had been in a small boat on the river when it capsized,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a news release. “One man was wearing a lifejacket and resurfaced; the second was not wearing one and was not immediately located.”

    Local search and rescue volunteers, a police boat and the RCMP’s air services are all involved in the search.

    “As the search continues, we’re asking the public to please remain on the lookout and report anyone who appears on the shoreline who could be our missing person,” she said.

    The missing man is described as white, in his 40s and bald with a “scruffy beard.” He was wearing a blue and black checkered shirt and blue pants. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

