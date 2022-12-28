Man injured after altercation with group of young men in Port Coquitlam

Police are searching for witnesses after a 42-year-old was seriously injured following an altercation with a group of young men in Port Coquitlam.

Anyone who saw a group near the basketball court of Citadel Middle School around 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 is being asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP, says media spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“As the investigation is still in the evidence gathering phase, no further details can be provided at this time,” Hodgins told CTV News in response to questions regarding the relationship between the suspects and victim, and whether any weapons were involved.

She could, however, say that the victim is back home recovering after being hospitalized for serious, non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

According to a release by Coquitlam RCMP Wednesday, one of the suspects is described as a white male with short, light brown, curly hair who is between the ages of 16 and 18. He stands at 5 foot 7 inches at most.

“Due to the inclement weather at the time of the incident, there was limited foot traffic in the area, which means that this group may have stood out in the minds of the public,” Hodgins wrote in the release.

Witnesses or anyone who may have video of the middle school’s basketball court at the time of the alleged assault can contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, and quote file number 2022-33305.