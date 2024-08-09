VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man in critical condition after 'serious assault' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

    Police tape blocks an alley off Hastings Street following what authorities describe as a "serious assault" on Aug. 9, 2024. Police tape blocks an alley off Hastings Street following what authorities describe as a "serious assault" on Aug. 9, 2024.
    Share

    Police are investigating an assault in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

    Authorities said officers responded to reports of a man in critical condition near the intersection of Main and Hastings streets shortly after 1:30 a.m.

    There was a major police presence in the area following the incident, and the alleyway off Hastings and Gore Avenue remained cordoned off with police tape hours later.

    In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department described the incident as a "serious assault," but did not provide any further details on the nature of the victim's injuries.

    "Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. There is no public safety risk at this time," the department said.

    So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

    Authorities asked anyone with information on what happened to contact the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News