Man in critical condition after 'serious assault' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Police are investigating an assault in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

Authorities said officers responded to reports of a man in critical condition near the intersection of Main and Hastings streets shortly after 1:30 a.m.

There was a major police presence in the area following the incident, and the alleyway off Hastings and Gore Avenue remained cordoned off with police tape hours later.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department described the incident as a "serious assault," but did not provide any further details on the nature of the victim's injuries.

"Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. There is no public safety risk at this time," the department said.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Authorities asked anyone with information on what happened to contact the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.