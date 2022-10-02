Man found stabbed in Abbotsford parking lot Sunday morning, police say

Abbotsford police are investigating after an officer encountered a 41-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in a parking lot in the city Sunday morning.

The officer was conducting routine patrols around 5:40 a.m. and encountered the victim in the parking lot at 31940 South Fraser Way, according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, police said, adding that his injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Abbotsford police are seeking witnesses and dash cam video from the area of Clearbrook Road between Peardonville and Old Yale roads, as well as from South Fraser Way between Center and Parkview streets.

Anyone with relevant information or video from the area should call investigators at 604-859-5225, police said.