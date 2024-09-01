Man found dead on B.C. highway believed to be hit-and-run victim: RCMP

A man was found dead on Highway 5 in the B.C. Interior Friday and authorities say they now believe he was the victim of a fatal-hit-and run.

The man was found “just off the roadway” in Merritt near Exit 286, according to a statement from the B.C. Highway Patrol.

“Through a comprehensive examination of the scene by a collision reconstructionist, the investigation has determined that the deceased male was likely struck by a southbound vehicle,” Mounties said.

After identifying the victim and speaking with his family, police said they believe the man was hit by a vehicle sometime between sunset on Aug. 27 and when he was found three days later.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, who has dash-cam video or who saw a “male wearing a grey hoody and black track pants in the area” is urged to call the BC Highway Patrol at 250-378-4262 and quote file number 2024-3322.