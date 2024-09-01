VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man found dead on B.C. highway believed to be hit-and-run victim: RCMP

    A police cruiser has its lights on in this file image. A police cruiser has its lights on in this file image.
    Share

    A man was found dead on Highway 5 in the B.C. Interior Friday and authorities say they now believe he was the victim of a fatal-hit-and run.

    The man was found “just off the roadway” in Merritt near Exit 286, according to a statement from the B.C. Highway Patrol.

    “Through a comprehensive examination of the scene by a collision reconstructionist, the investigation has determined that the deceased male was likely struck by a southbound vehicle,” Mounties said.

    After identifying the victim and speaking with his family, police said they believe the man was hit by a vehicle sometime between sunset on Aug. 27 and when he was found three days later.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision, who has dash-cam video or who saw a “male wearing a grey hoody and black track pants in the area” is urged to call the BC Highway Patrol at 250-378-4262 and quote file number 2024-3322.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News