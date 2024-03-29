Man exposed himself in view of children on Vancouver Island, RCMP say

An "indecent offender" who allegedly exposed himself in view of children last weekend on Vancouver Island was arrested again days later for a similar offence, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said the first incident happened Sunday morning in Colwood, where a man allegedly exposed himself in a sexual manner outside of a restaurant.

West Shore RCMP said there were several witnesses, including children.

Officers arrested a suspect, identified as a 36-year-old Nanaimo man. He was released the next day on several court-ordered conditions, including to "remain fully clothed while in public places, and not to expose his genitals in a public place," West Shore RCMP said in a news release.

But on Wednesday afternoon, the same suspect was allegedly caught performing another indecent act "in plain view of a number of youths" in View Royal, according to the RCMP.

"Sexual crimes against youths not only affect the victims, but can have lasting effects on the entire community," Const. Andrew Matheson said in a statement.

"We are pleased to see this individual off the streets and want to thank the witnesses for their bravery in calling the police right away. Their information was critical in locating and arresting the suspect."

After the second arrest, authorities learned the suspect was wanted on a warrant for failing to attend court in connection with yet another indecent act that allegedly took place last November in Burnaby.

West Shore RCMP said the suspect has been remanded in custody pending an April 2 court appearance.

The man's name hasn't been released, but the RCMP said he is facing charges in connection with three separate investigations.

The charges include three counts of indecent acts, one count of indecent exposure to a minor, and one count of failure to comply with a release order.