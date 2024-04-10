Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria

One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.

Investigators were still on scene Wednesday morning at a strip mall near the intersection of Douglas Street and Burnside Road.

Police and paramedics arrived outside the Palagio Pizza location at 2950 Douglas St. to find the victim suffering from stab wounds. (CTV News)

Police and paramedics arrived before midnight outside the Palagio Pizza location at 2950 Douglas St. to find the victim suffering from stab wounds.

Victoria police say officers assisted in providing emergency medical aid to the victim, who succumbed to his injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says two ambulances staffed by primary care and advanced care paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 11:47 p.m.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital," spokesperson Brian Twaites told CTV News in an emailed statement.

The Victoria Police Department says no arrests have been made and investigators with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

"Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to community safety," the department said in a brief statement. "This file remains under investigation by VIIMCU and further details cannot be shared at this time."