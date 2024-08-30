Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, B.C.

A 42-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a ditch Friday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police were called to the collision scene at the intersection of Mt. Lehman Road and Marshall Road Extension at 6:53 a.m., according to a statement from the Abbotsford Police Department.

"The driver and sole occupant, identified as a 42-year-old male, appeared to have sustained life-threatening injuries," the statement said.

"Despite immediate efforts by first responders, the individual unfortunately succumbed to his injuries."

The area is expected to remain closed to traffic as police and collision analysts gather evidence to determine the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video related to the collision is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-864-5225.