VANCOUVER -- A man has died after a stabbing incident in Kerrisdale Saturday morning, say Vancouver police.

The incident, which police are referring to as a murder, happened in the early morning near Southwest Marine Drive and 57th Avenue, across the street from Maple Grove Park.

“(There were) reports of three men in the street, one of them carrying a knife,” reads a statement from Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m., and eventually surrounded the home connected to the incident.

“A man was found in the area suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries,” she said.

Earlier in the morning, Visintin had told CTV News Vancouver that the victim was in critical condition in hospital.

Visintin says that police are investigating and that no arrests have been made.

Neighbours say they heard three to five “loud bangs” around 10:30 or 11 a.m. which they understood to be police firing flash bangs into the house.



CTV News Vancouver attended the scene before noon and saw several police vehicles. Some of the officers were wearing tactical gear and carrying assault rifles.

Police say that this is the city’s 10th homicide in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.