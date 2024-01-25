Man charged in fatal 2022 shooting near Surrey elementary school

Nearly two years after a fatal shooting near a Surrey, B.C., elementary school, authorities have announced charges against a suspect.

Two people were shot in the area of Bothwell Elementary School on Feb. 8, 2022, including 24-year-old Juvraj Jabal, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The other victim – 20-year-old Jasmine Lindstrom – survived.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Yusuf Kontos, a 23-year-old Ontario resident, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

"This was a two-year long investigation in which we utilized every tool in our disposal to investigate and to locate Kontos," IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said at a news conference.

"IHIT will continue to be relentless when it comes to bringing those responsible for these senseless homicides to justice."

Kontos is believed to have been living in Delta at the time of the shooting, but was tracked down in Richmond Hill, Ont., where he was arrested on Tuesday.

On the night of the shooting, the victims were discovered in a vehicle near 104 Avenue and 168 Street. Pierotti said "extensive video canvas" helped investigators confirm the shooting happened a short distance away, near 170A Street and 102 Avenue.

Authorities previously said the victims were believed to have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.