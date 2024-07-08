Man charged after alleged bank robbery in Langley

A man who allegedly robbed a bank in Langley last week has been charged, according to authorities.

On July 4 around 3:30 p.m. Mounties were called to the 6100 block of 200 Street.

"Witnesses reported that the suspect had pushed past bank tellers and stole money from the counters. The suspect then fled the area on foot," a news release from Langley RCMP says.

The bank is not identified and the amount of money the suspect allegedly stole was not provided.

After reviewing surveillance video, a suspect was identified and police tracked him to a nearby mall.

"Langley RCMP's special response team together with frontline officers entered the mall and arrested the suspect as he was trying to flee for a third time," the statement from police continues.

Tyler Jacob Goodine, 26, was charged with one count of robbery and one count of resisting or obstructing police. He remains in custody and is next due in court Wednesday.

Langley RCMP is asking witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet spoken to investigators to call 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2024-21099.