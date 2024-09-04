Man attempted to pull stranger into his vehicle in Abbotsford, police say

Police in Abbotsford are investigating what they call a "suspicious occurrence" on a hiking trail in the city last week.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29. A woman reported being approached by an unknown man while hiking on trails around Sumas Mountain Regional Park, the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The man "allegedly attempted to pull her into his vehicle for unknown reasons," police said in the release.

"Fortunately, the hiker managed to break free and escape."

Police described the suspect as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s with a medium build and "short blond or orange hair." He stands 5'9" and was wearing a white T-shirt, police said. They did not share a photo of the suspect.

The suspect vehicle is a newer-model, white, open-box pickup truck with stock tires and suspension, police added.

"The Abbotsford Police Department would like to inform the public to increase vigilance and use caution when hiking the trails in and around the area of Sumas Mountain Regional Park," the release reads.

Police said anyone with information about the incident – including surveillance, dash cam or trail camera video – should contact Det. Nathan Perrey of the department's major crime unit by emailing nathan.perrey@abbypd.ca.