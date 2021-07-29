VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver Transit Police are recommending several charges against a 29-year-old man arrested after a violent attack on a SkyTrain attendant over the weekend.

The incident occurred at Braid Station in New Westminster on Sunday, July 25, around 7:10 a.m., according to a news release from transit police.

Police said a man followed the attendant as she went into an employee crew room. He positioned himself "directly outside the door" and "allegedly began rubbing his genitals," police added.

When the attendant opened the door, the man forced it open and entered the room, punching the attendant in the stomach and shoving her to the ground, according to police.

"The SkyTrain attendant fought her attacker as he attempted to pull her to the ground, punching her in the head and pulling her hair," police said in their release. "She was eventually able to open the crew room door, with the suspect still trying to drag her back in, before she was finally able to free herself from him."

Transit police arrived shortly after the incident and arrested the suspect as he was trying to leave the station. While fighting with her attacker, the woman had used her radio to contact authorities, police said, praising her for her "bravery and courage."

The man arrested was Howard Geddes Skelding, who police described as "very well known" to them.

Both Vancouver police and Surrey RCMP issued warnings about a high-risk sex offender with that name last year, and transit police spokesperson Sgt. Clint Hampton confirmed that the man arrested Sunday was the subject of those warnings.

Geddes Skelding has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon, but transit police said they have recommended "several additional charges" against him, including sexual assault, indecent act, forcible confinement and robbery.

He is being held in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11 at New Westminster provincial court, police said.