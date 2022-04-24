Man arrested after suspicious fire at Aldergrove restaurant

One man has been arrested after a suspicious fire caused significant damage to a restaurant in Langley's Aldergrove community overnight Saturday.

Langley RCMP told CTV News the man had been "forthcoming" about what happened at the building on Fraser Highway near 272 Street around midnight.

According to police, the suspect told them he had set the fire as a means of keeping warm, and it got out of hand.

The blaze caused significant damage to the back of El Greko Mediterranean BBQ Grill. Images from the scene show the charred remains of the roof in that area. A portable toilet behind the building also appears to have been damaged by the fire.

Assistant Chief Andy Hewitson of the Township of Langley Fire Department said crews arrived just after midnight to find a "large column of smoke and a lot of flame" coming from the back of the building.

Nineteen firefighters from three different halls responded to the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The assistant chief said the fire was "suspicious in nature" and added that fire investigators would be on hand Sunday to determine its cause.

Police said their investigation is also ongoing, with current evidence supporting the man's claim that the fire spread to the building accidentally.

Investigators are still gathering evidence, however. Police said they will decide whether to recommend charges once the investigation is complete.