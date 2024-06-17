VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man arrested after fleeing from police in stolen vehicle: Surrey RCMP

    A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver) A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)
    A 20-year-old man remains in police custody facing multiple charges after the Surrey RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle last week.

    Mounties initially responded to the reported vehicle theft around 6 p.m. on June 11.

    The local RCMP detachment's gang-enforcement unit pursued the vehicle in an unmarked police vehicle and stopped the driver in Surrey, Cpl. James Mason told CTV News.

    However, when officers moved in to arrest the driver, he reportedly fled the scene.

    The vehicle was later found abandoned in Richmond, prompting the Richmond RCMP's gang unit and the Vancouver Police Department to assist in arresting the driver.

    Gurjot Singh Bhatti is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police and driving while disqualified.

    His next court appearance is scheduled for June 20 on unrelated charges, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and fleeing from police, dating back to September 2021.

    "This was a multi-jurisdictional incident and highlights the co-ordination and collaboration of partner agencies to apprehend this individual," Mason said in a statement.

