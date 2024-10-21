Search underway for hiker missing in northern B.C.

Mounties say a search is underway for an avid outdoorsman who has disappeared in the wilderness of northern British Columba.

Sam Benastick was reported missing by his family on Oct. 19 after he was already two days overdue from a camping trip in Redfern-Keily Provincial Park in the northern Rocky Mountains more than 200 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.

Police say he last updated his family on his whereabouts on Oct. 8, one day into his 10-day trip.

"This is out of character for Benastick and his family are concerned for his well-being," the Northern Rockies RCMP said in a news release Monday, describing the missing man as an experienced hiker and camper.

Police say Benastick had a tarp, a black Ospey backpack with red strings and other camping supplies with him when he set out on the trip.

Search and rescue personnel and police dog services have been called in to assist in the "extensive" search, according to authorities.

Anyone who has been in the Redfern-Keily Provincial Park since Oct. 7, or anyone with information related to Benastick's whereabouts, is asked to contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700.