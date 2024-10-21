Cyclist struck and killed during race near Victoria

A police investigation is underway after a cyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck while participating in an organized bicycle race on Vancouver Island.

The cyclist, who police identified as a woman in her forties, was racing in the Tripleshot CrossFondo on Sunday when she was struck in the 6400 block of Central Saanich Road, north of Victoria, shortly after 10 a.m.

The woman was rushed to Victoria General Hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to a statement Monday from the Central Saanich Police Service.

"Initial investigative steps determined that the accident occurred at the intersection of Central Saanich Road and Tanner Road," police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Brailey said in the statement.

"The driver of a pickup truck remained at the scene and is co-operating with the police investigation."

Investigators have ruled out alcohol as a factor in the collision, police said, adding the incident remains under investigation.

"The Central Saanich Police Service would like to offer their condolences to the family along with thanks to people in the area that rushed to her aid," the statement said.

'We are heartbroken'

Organizers of the Tripleshot CrossFondo describe the event on its website as "Victoria's only mass participation off-road cycling event," which raises money for the Tripleshot Cycling Club's youth cycling program.

In a statement to CTV News on Monday, the event's organizing committee said its members have been in contact with the victim's family and are respecting their desire for privacy as they grieve her death.

"We are heartbroken," the statement said, adding the victim had ridden in the event and others like it "numerous times, and this news has devastated the cycling community."

Sunday's event marked the ninth anniversary of the race, with more than 400 riders participating.

"We are so very grateful to those who were at the scene to help the rider until the paramedics arrived," the organizers said.