VANCOUVER -- A man has pleaded guilty to several charges in the stabbing of a woman and a police officer.

Delta Police Sgt. John Jasmins, who was off-duty, intervened when he witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman at the Immaculate Conception School on Feb. 20, 2019, and both he and a woman received serious stab wounds.

On Monday, the suspect pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and one count of unlawful confinement against the victim, and one count of aggravated assault for his actions against the officer.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for the first week of May.