

CTV Vancouver





A suspect charged in connection with a stabbing outside a Delta elementary school last month is facing six additional charges, police say.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Delta Police Department said Manoj George has been charged with attempted murder, sex assault with a weapon, extortion, unlawful confinement, choking to overcome resistance and uttering threats.

The 49-year-old was already facing two counts of forcible confinement after a Feb. 20 incident that left a 41-year-old woman and an off-duty police officer injured.

Sgt. John Jasmins jumped into action after an altercation broke out between a husband and wife outside Immaculate Conception School.

Jasmins was stabbed in the abdomen several times and transported to hospital in serious condition. He was released on Feb. 26 and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the force, the woman remains in hospital, but is recovering.

Police said the new charges against George are related to the woman injured during the altercation and that there are no new victims in the case.

“These are serious charges, regarding circumstances that only came to light once the police investigation was underway,” Delta PD Insp. Guy Leeson said in the release.

George has been in custody since his arrest and will remain behind bars at least until his next court appearance on March 13.