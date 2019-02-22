The off-duty Delta police officer injured while intervening in a domestic dispute had previously undergone a major surgery.

In 2017, John Jasmins had open heart surgery but due to complications he needed four blood transfusions. He recovered and became an advocate for blood donation.

“It's very difficult to think that my kids would have grown up without me if those people wouldn't have donated,” Jasmins told CTV News at a blood donation clinic in August 2018.

Acting Sgt. Jasmins is recovering from stab wounds to the abdomen after breaking up a fight between a husband and wife outside Immaculate Conception School Wednesday.

Both Jasmins and the woman were waiting for their children to leave school before the altercation started. Authorities said Jasmins was sitting in a car when he saw the couple's fight beginning to escalate.

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord said Jasmins ran and tackled a suspect, only to be stabbed in the abdomen several times as he was trying to hold the man down. The woman, who is a 41-year-old Delta resident, suffered multiple stab wounds as well.

The chief said Jasmins’ wife Kristina is also a police officer who is employed with the Surrey RCMP.

“Her Surrey RCMP family ensured that she was by the side of her husband as quickly as possible following the incident,” Dubord said in a tweet Friday, adding that officers drove their children home after they witnessed what happened.

Jasmins was hailed a hero by the chief, who said if the 13 year police officer didn’t intervene, the female victim may have received life-threatening injuries.

The woman remained in serious but stable condition in hospital Friday.

She is married to the suspect, according to police.

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Monday.