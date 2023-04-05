Man accused of murdering B.C. teen Marrisa Shen pleads not guilty

The man accused of first-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in Burnaby, B.C., has entered a plea of not guilty.

The jury trial of Ibrahim Ali began Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court in downtown Vancouver, nearly six years after the teen's body was found in a popular park.

Asked to enter his plea, Ibrahim said through a translator, "I did not kill Marrisa Shen." He repeated the phrase a second time before confirming his plea of not guilty.

Shen was last seen alive on surveillance video from a Tim Hortons just hours before her body was found in Central Park.

Ali was arrested and charged with her murder 14 months later. He was 28 years old at the time of Shen's death and has no previous criminal record.

Police say Ali is a Syrian national who arrived in Canada just a few months before the killing.

Investigators have not revealed what evidence put him on their radar.

However, DNA will likely be a key component.

In the months following Shen’s murder, homicide investigators took the unusual step of asking hundreds of men of Middle Eastern descent to voluntarily submit their DNA.

IHIT has described Shen’s murder investigation as its largest to date.

The RCMP initially had 2,000 persons of interest, but said Ali did not become a suspect until two weeks before his arrest.

The trial is scheduled to last nearly three months.