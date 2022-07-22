Man accused of murder escaped pre-trial centre in Port Coquitlam: B.C. RCMP

Mounties are looking for a man accused of murder who they say is unlawfully at large after he left the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Police said they were informed at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday that an inmate escaped the centre.

Investigators said 35-year-old Rabih Alkhalil left the facility in a white Econoline van with two other people who were "posing or employed as contractors." The van reportedly left the pre-trial centre at 6:48 p.m. and went west on Kingsway Avenue.

Mounties confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that Alkhalil is accused of murder in the 2012 killing of Sandip Duhre. Duhre was killed in a brazen daytime shooting at Bar One in the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre hotel.

Alkhalil reportedly fled Canada after Duhre was killed and was arrested in Greece in 2013.

Alkhalil is described as a Middle Eastern man with short, black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'10" tall and weighs about 166 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jump suit and a high-visibility vest.

"Alkhalil is considered dangerous, so if you see Alkhalil, police ask that you not approach him and instead call 911 immediately," Mounties said in a news release.