Man accused of murder escaped pre-trial centre in Port Coquitlam: B.C. RCMP

Man accused of murder escaped pre-trial centre in Port Coquitlam: B.C. RCMP

Rabih Alkhalil, 35, is seen in these images shared by the RCMP. Rabih Alkhalil, 35, is seen in these images shared by the RCMP.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener