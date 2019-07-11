

CTV News Vancouver





A large police presence gathered in Langley Thursday afternoon after reports of shots fired in the Willoughby neighbourhood.

Langley RCMP confirmed that they received a call for shots fired in the area of 80th Avenue and 204th Street shortly after 3 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers were able to confirm no one was injured by any gunshots.

Police said several men were seen running from the residence southbound on 204th Street.

Air One, Lower Mainland Police Dog Services and the Emergency Response Team have all been called in to assist with the investigation.

Officers in green uniforms with rifles could be seen making their way through a wooded area, accompanied by canine units.

Police said they believe the incident is targeted and drug-related.

As the investigation unfolded, 80th Avenue was closed to all traffic between 202A and 206A streets, and 204th Street was closed between 78th and 80th Avenues.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available