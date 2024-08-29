'Major delays' on Hwy. 1 after dump truck crash on Port Mann Bridge

A dump truck crash blocked off two eastbound lanes on the Port Mann Bridge Thursday, causing traffic delays along Highway 1 for hours.

The left lane and HOV lane of the busy crossing were closed around 1:36 p.m. due to debris strewn from the dump truck's trailer, according to B.C. Highway Patrol.

Although the bridge fully reopened just after 7 p.m., DriveBC warned drivers that "major delays" would continue until the congestion cleared.

In a news release, BCHP said the driver of the dump truck "changed lanes suddenly to avoid a collision" while heading toward Surrey.

That caused the vehicle's trailer to flip onto its side, coming to rest on top of a van.

No one was injured and no infrastructure was damaged, authorities said.