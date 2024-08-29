VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Major delays' on Hwy. 1 after dump truck crash on Port Mann Bridge

    An image from DriveBC shows the aftermath of a dump truck crash on the Port Mann Bridge on Aug. 29, 2024. An image from DriveBC shows the aftermath of a dump truck crash on the Port Mann Bridge on Aug. 29, 2024.
    Share

    A dump truck crash blocked off two eastbound lanes on the Port Mann Bridge Thursday, causing traffic delays along Highway 1 for hours.

    The left lane and HOV lane of the busy crossing were closed around 1:36 p.m. due to debris strewn from the dump truck's trailer, according to B.C. Highway Patrol.

    Although the bridge fully reopened just after 7 p.m., DriveBC warned drivers that "major delays" would continue until the congestion cleared.

    In a news release, BCHP said the driver of the dump truck "changed lanes suddenly to avoid a collision" while heading toward Surrey.

    That caused the vehicle's trailer to flip onto its side, coming to rest on top of a van.

    No one was injured and no infrastructure was damaged, authorities said.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News