VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Machete-wielding man arrested in Nanaimo after crashing stolen car: RCMP

    The suspect was arrested at downtown Nanaimo's Port Place Shopping Centre, police said. (Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association) The suspect was arrested at downtown Nanaimo's Port Place Shopping Centre, police said. (Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association)
    Share

    Police on Vancouver Island say a man armed with a machete is facing multiple charges, including assault causing bodily harm, after officers were called to a crime spree in progress Monday.

    The Nanaimo RCMP began receiving calls about a machete-wielding man breaking windows and assaulting people in the 2100 block of Duggan Road around 1:45 p.m., the police detachment said in a statement.

    The suspect reportedly stole a car and was driving erratically before crashing at the intersection of Franklyn and Wesley streets.

    Police say the man fled the crash scene on foot with officers in pursuit.

    The suspect was arrested 30 minutes later at downtown Nanaimo's Port Place Shopping Centre, police said.

    The man was held in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

    Investigators are recommending charges of assault causing bodily harm, robbery, mischief, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, flight from police and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

    Police are expected to provide an update on the case later Tuesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the John Tavares tax case could affect professional athletes in Canada and the U.S.

    John Tavares has taken more than 20,000 faceoffs during his 15-year NHL career, but it's one with the Canada Revenue Agency that may be the most consequential. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News