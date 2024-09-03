Machete-wielding man arrested in Nanaimo after crashing stolen car: RCMP

Police on Vancouver Island say a man armed with a machete is facing multiple charges, including assault causing bodily harm, after officers were called to a crime spree in progress Monday.

The Nanaimo RCMP began receiving calls about a machete-wielding man breaking windows and assaulting people in the 2100 block of Duggan Road around 1:45 p.m., the police detachment said in a statement.

The suspect reportedly stole a car and was driving erratically before crashing at the intersection of Franklyn and Wesley streets.

Police say the man fled the crash scene on foot with officers in pursuit.

The suspect was arrested 30 minutes later at downtown Nanaimo's Port Place Shopping Centre, police said.

The man was held in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are recommending charges of assault causing bodily harm, robbery, mischief, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, flight from police and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Police are expected to provide an update on the case later Tuesday.