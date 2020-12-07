VANCOUVER -- Charges have been approved against a man alleged to have been seen in surveillance video walking around with a machete in East Vancouver last month.

Vancouver police say Randy Powell has been charged with possession of a weapon in connection to the case.

Powell has also been charged with breach of probation.

He was initially take into custody in late November, where he will remain at least until his next court date.

The charges against Powell stem from a bizarre incident on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Three separate calls were made to 911 that day for reports that a suspicious man was wandering around the area of Rupert Street and 41st Avenue while carrying two large knives.

Video from a doorbell camera showed a man at the door of a home holding what appeared to be a machete and a meat cleaver.

A senior who lives in the area said she found two large knives, believed to be the knives seen in the video, sticking out of her flower pots. She lives two houses away from the home with the doorbell camera.

She called police, and the knives were picked up as part of the investigation.

A man was arrested, but did not have any weapons on him, police said at the time.

Officers said they'd had dealings with him in the past, though they did not provide details on his history with police.

He was brought home, but was in police custody again a few hours later, after he walked into the Vancouver court community corrections office, breaching his court-ordered conditions, Const. Tania Visintin said the day after Powell's arrest.