VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are investigating the city's 17th homicide of the year after a young man was stabbed Friday night in East Vancouver.

The fatal stabbing took place near the intersection of North Templeton Drive and Dundas Street just before 5:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

The victim, 19-year-old Burnaby resident Thomas Simon, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Though the investigation is in its "very early stages," according to police, investigators believe the stabbing was targeted.

A witness told officers they saw three people dressed in black and wearing face masks fleeing the area after the incident, police said.

Anyone who has information or dash cam footage from the area is asked to call Vancouver Police Department homicide detectives at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.