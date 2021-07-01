VANCOUVER -- Ninety per cent of a B.C. village has burned in a devastating fire, the town's local member of Parliament says.

Brad Vis, who represents Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, says the fire that tore through Lytton and forced the entire community to evacuate Wednesday has led to significant structural damage including in the town's centre.

The MP posted an update to Facebook Wednesday, saying he would not be participating in any Canada Day festivities and instead will be devoting his time to the emergency in the Fraser Canyon.

"Neighbouring Telus and BC Hydro stations have suffered extensive damage," Vis wrote.

"In addition, rail and highway infrastructure are affected. There is no access to Highway 1 north of Lytton, and Highway 12 is also compromised. Detours are available via Highway 8 and Highway 5. There are reports of several injuries. The situation is ongoing."

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman ordered an evacuation for the entire village of about 250 people at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Evacuees were asked to register at the Emergency Social Services building in Merritt, and told they will be provided three days' worth of supports if needed.

Lytton made headlines this week after breaking the record for highest temperature recorded in Canada three days in a row. The record now stands at 49.6 C, beating the all-time heat record for Las Vegas.

Polderman told CTV News he's believes there's a chance part of the community will be left standing after the fire is extinguished, but that he wouldn't be surprised if the flames eviscerated the entire village.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel