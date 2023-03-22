Lynx Air announces summer service between Toronto and Kelowna, Hamilton and Vancouver

Budget airline Lynx Air announced it's launching two new routes for the summer, one from Hamilton to Vancouver and one from Toronto to Kelowna, B.C.

The Calgary-based airline says it will offer seasonal summer flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Kelowna International Airport starting April 13, and between Hamilton's John C. Munroe International Airport and Vancouver International Airport starting April 16.

Lynx, which first launched in April 2022, says both flights will be “through flights” through the Calgary airport, giving passengers a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to their final destination.

The airline says fares start as low as $85 one way for the Toronto and Kelowna flight, and as low as $89 for the Hamilton and Vancouver flight.

Following the recent announcement that Lynx is adding Montreal and Fredericton to its network of destinations, the airline says it now services a total of 16 destinations and will offer more than 240 flights per week across North America by summer 2023.

The announcement comes not long after Flair Airlines, another budget carrier, launched a lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies, saying the seizure of its planes over late payments will mean a slimmed-down schedule this summer.