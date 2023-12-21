Love Hallmark movies? Now you can visit the B.C. homes where some are filmed

Love a Hallmark Christmas movie?

Tucked away in a quiet country neighbourhood in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are homes that look like they’re straight out of a festive holiday film you may have streamed over the years.

And it turns out, they are.

“Hallmark loves our homes. We’ve had more than 40 Hallmark films in this space, on our property,” explained one Cara Friesen, whose home is one of eight that have joined forces for the Mt. Lehman Christmas Home Tour.

This year, a group of neighbours have opened up their stunning homes to visitors, with all ticket sales going to charity.

“We wanted to raise money this year for International Justice Mission because they free children and families from human trafficking,” Friesen said.

The homes are as beautiful on the outside as the inside. One even has a working Christmas toy train in the attic, and an intricate Lego display on the upper floor.

The properties have set the scene for more than 50 Hallmark movies including the "Finding Father Christmas" trilogy.

“We have lists in the homes of the movies that they’ve been in and we have a QR code scavenger hunt where people can scan it and then see the house that they’re in actually on film,” said Jodi Warkentin, whose home is also part of the tour.

Her home has been featured in a number of movies, including "Miracles of Christmas," where her large, distinctive kitchen can easily be spotted in the film.

Homeowners began decorating months ago, spending thousands of hours to create magical Christmas spaces.

“A huge effort, but totally worth it,” said Warkentin.

“We feel like this event is bringing people a lot of joy and also it’s going to bring rescue to people this Christmas, which is so exciting,” she explained.

The tour has already attracted thousands of visitors, including from outside the country.

“We had some people fly out from California and Arizona because they love Hallmark,” Friesen explained.

Adrianna Appel didn’t have to travel that far. The Cloverdale resident was taking in the homes on Friday.

“I’m just gobsmacked,” she said.

“The houses are so beautiful on the shows and I just wanted to experience being in them."

The tour has been held successfully in previous years as well.

“We raised about $100,000 last time. We’re almost there actually and we still have three days to go on the tour so we’re thrilled at the response that we’re getting,” Warkentin said.

“The fact that a neighbourhood is coming together to do this feels like a Hallmark Christmas movie in itself,” she said.

The tour ends Dec. 23. More information can be found online.