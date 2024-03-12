Loud noise bothering Metro Vancouverites this week from a Richmond plywood business, city says

It sounds like a jet engine—but it’s not coming from the airport. The source of a loud noise that has been bothering some Metro Vancouverites this week is a plywood business in Richmond, the city confirmed.

The City of Richmond has received noise complaints from within its borders as well as from neighbouring South Vancouver and Burnaby since on March 6, but the number rose significantly” on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the city told CTV News.

Irritated residents took to Reddit on Tuesday to commiserate and speculate on the source of the cacophony. “It is SO LOUD it woke me up this morning. It’s like a plane taking off next to our house continuously for hours,” one user wrote.

The spokesperson said the racket is coming from a plywood supplier on Vulcan Way that’s conducting safety tests on a new boiler.

However, the company didn’t alert the city or get a noise variance permit before doing the tests, he said. As a result, bylaw staff have issued a ticket.

“No further testing can take place until a Noise Variance permit application is submitted and approved,” the city wrote in an email to CTV News. “Should such an exemption be granted, it will stipulate the days/times when the noise is permitted and require the business to alert the neighbouring community of those days/times.”

CTV News has reached out to Richmond Plywood Corporation for comment and will update this story if a response is received.