Longtime Penticton lifeguard facing child porn, sex assault charges: RCMP
Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton is shown in an RCMP handout photo.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 1:55PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 2:26PM PDT
A Penticton man who worked as a lifeguard for decades is facing a slew of charges related to child pornography and sexual assault.
In a statement, Mounties said Edward Casavant, who also goes by "Eddie Spaghetti," is facing 10 counts in connection with incidents that allegedly took place between 2008 and 2014:
- 2 counts of making or publishing child pornography
- 1 count of importing or distributing child pornography
- 1 count of possession of child pornography
- 1 count of accessing child pornography
- 1 count of secretly observe/record nudity in private place
- 1 count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability
- 1 count of sexual assault
- 1 count of sexual interference of person under 16
- 1 count of Invitation to sexual touching under 16
The 54-year-old was arrested on Wednesday.
RCMP say he worked as a lifeguard for over 30 years, beginning in the late 1980s, and also volunteered at various local summer camps and community events.
He was a longtime employee of a Summerland recreational facility.
"Police believe Casavant used his position to gain access to school aged children," said Cpl. Chris Manseau in a statement.
Mounties say they have identified at least two victims, but believe there are more who either may not have reported their interaction or may not be aware they are a victim.
Anyone with more information is asked to report to the police in their jurisdiction or to call Penticton RCMP at 250-276-2177.