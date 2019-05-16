

A Penticton man who worked as a lifeguard for decades is facing a slew of charges related to child pornography and sexual assault.

In a statement, Mounties said Edward Casavant, who also goes by "Eddie Spaghetti," is facing 10 counts in connection with incidents that allegedly took place between 2008 and 2014:

2 counts of making or publishing child pornography

1 count of importing or distributing child pornography

1 count of possession of child pornography

1 count of accessing child pornography

1 count of secretly observe/record nudity in private place

1 count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability

1 count of sexual assault

1 count of sexual interference of person under 16

1 count of Invitation to sexual touching under 16

The 54-year-old was arrested on Wednesday.

RCMP say he worked as a lifeguard for over 30 years, beginning in the late 1980s, and also volunteered at various local summer camps and community events.

He was a longtime employee of a Summerland recreational facility.

"Police believe Casavant used his position to gain access to school aged children," said Cpl. Chris Manseau in a statement.

Mounties say they have identified at least two victims, but believe there are more who either may not have reported their interaction or may not be aware they are a victim.

Anyone with more information is asked to report to the police in their jurisdiction or to call Penticton RCMP at 250-276-2177.