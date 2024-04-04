'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
“I just wanted to get some exercise,” Catherine says, “And enjoy the fresh air.”
But Catherine soon realized she wasn’t alone in being active by the ocean.
“Every day there was something new here,” she smiles, before pulling out her phone to show the photos of all the marine animals she took videos of. “It just became addictive.”
While the creatures that Catherine encountered were countless – from seals to orcas to crabs – there was one that really captured her imagination, a baby octopus.
“It was fascinating just watching it camouflage and the way it moved,” Catherine says. Her videos show the red octopus slithering around the rocks before fanning its body out and instantly changing to the same grey colour as its surroundings. “I was hooked!”
For the next couple years, Catherine kept her eye out for other little octopi, seeing an increasingly larger one, until one day she noticed a very big blob.
When she ran to the shoreline to get a closer look, she was surprised to find the biggest octopus she’d ever seen rushing to get a closer look at her too.
“I’m scared,” Catherine says in a video that shows the octopus charging in the water towards her, before reaching its legs out of the water to engulf her boots and wrap around her legs.
“The grip was so tight it felt like I was getting my blood pressure taken in my legs,” Catherine recalls. “I was petrified.”
Catherine says she attempted to calm herself down by taking big breaths.
“When I let go of my fear, I just all of a sudden started to relax,” Catherine says. “And then he did.”
The octopus loosened its grip, left her legs, and transformed its body into what looked like multi-colour balloons being blown up. Catherine says it felt like the octopus was starting a wordless conversation.
“There was a connection,” Catherine says. “He felt me and I felt him.”
They spent the next hour together. On the video you can hear Catherine complimenting the creature, while the octopus remains close.
“It was the best day of my life,” Catherine smiles.
Catherine says their conversation has continued over the past few weeks.
The octopus, which Catherine now calls Baby, seems to recognize her, regularly swimming up to the shoreline to embrace her boots.
“Now we’re buds!” Catherine laughs.
Their friendship intensified recently after Catherine felt compelled to return Baby’s embrace by gently stroking its head.
“It wasn’t gooey or slimey or yucky,” Catherine smiles. “It felt like a dry Swiffer mop!”
Baby kept close during the caress. You can hear Catherine’s voice on a video saying how “soft” the octopus feels and how “beautiful” it looks.
Baby has continued to approach Catherine since then, swimming up to her to give a hug and receive an appreciative pat.
“He’s sort of like an underwater puppy dog now,” Catherine laughs.
Catherine has shared Baby’s videos on her Instagram page, which have earned more than 15 million collective views.
She calls their enduring friendship “powerful” and a “privilege.”
“As we’ve become acquainted, I’m giving him love,” Catherine smiles. “And he’s giving me love back.”
A love that Catherine hopes will inspire others to connect with the natural world — with curiosity, appreciation, and respect.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
80-year-old American tourist killed in elephant attack during game drive in Zambia
A bull elephant charged a truck that an 80-year-old American was riding in with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian national park, flipping over the vehicle and killing her, a safari company said.
Budget to include $1.5B rental protection fund meant to preserve rent prices
The federal government will be launching a $1.5-billion 'Canada Rental Protection Fund' to preserve affordable rent prices across the country. 'People are being priced out of their communities, and that's not OK, so we have to help,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday in Winnipeg.
Disney to start cracking down on password-sharing from June, CEO Iger says
Walt Disney's streaming service will start cracking down on password-sharing from June, CEO Bob Iger said on Thursday, as the entertainment conglomerate looks to boost subscriber growth and make the business profitable.
Spread of bird flu spread raises concern for humans, animal health body says
The spread of bird flu to an increasing number of species and its widening geographic reach have raised the risks of humans being infected by the virus, the head of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday.
Home prices could hit peak levels by next year, set new highs in 2026: CMHC report
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is forecasting home prices could match peak levels seen in early 2022 by next year and reach new highs by 2026.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: What to expect in the paths of the latest spring storms
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
No criminal probes into foreign meddling during last two general elections: RCMP boss
The head of the RCMP says the police force did not open any foreign interference-related criminal investigations during the last two general elections.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
-
Local non-profit raising funds to support mobile dental units on Ukraine's frontlines
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
-
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
$166,000 in unrecovered costs for City of Grande Prairie from helping evacuees
About $166,000 toward helping emergency evacuees may not be recovered by the City of Grande Prairie.
Calgary
-
Calgary under a snowfall warning as heavy, wet snow blankets the city
A snowfall warning issued for the foothills Wednesday was expanded to include the City of Calgary and areas north.
-
Mistrial delays hearing in fatal dog attack on Calgary senior
A court hearing into a dog attack that claimed the life of a Calgary senior in 2022 has been delayed due to a mistrial in the case.
-
Gunshots in Evergreen leave vehicle with bullet hole, Calgary police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Thursday.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta announces funding for rural medical training
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
-
Mischief trial begins for three men charged in Alberta COVID-19 border blockade
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
Winnipeg
-
Federal government to launch $1.5B fund to protect affordable rentals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new $1.5-billion housing fund will help non-profit organizations acquire more rental units across Canada and make sure they remain affordable.
-
Winnipeg running low on mosquito fogging chemical, will have to look for alternatives
The City of Winnipeg will be out of the chemical it uses for mosquito fogging in two to four years unless a change is made, according to a recent report.
-
City slams brakes on Osborne Village pedestrian scramble
A proposed pedestrian scramble at a busy Osborne Village intersection has been rejected.
Regina
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
-
'Jim changed the course of my life': Riders' CEO Craig Reynolds reflects on Jim Hopson's impact
After the news former Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Jim Hopson passed away earlier this week – current President and CEO Craig Reynolds is reflecting on the impact Hopson left on not only him – but the entire CFL family.
-
'Pretty rare stuff': Regina's Secondhand Wonderland a place to find hidden gems
A Regina second hand shop that specializes in buying, selling and trading has a growing following built on nostalgia.
Saskatoon
-
'Our lord and saviour': Saskatoon doctor allegedly tried to talk patient out of abortion for religious reasons
A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges for allegedly counselling a patient against getting an abortion for moral and religious reasons.
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
-
Prince Albert teens charged after person attacked with metal ball on rope
Prince Albert police say two teenagers have been charged after a person was attacked with a metal ball on a rope and robbed of his belongings early Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
-
Blue Jays show off final phase of Rogers Centre renovations ahead of home opener
The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled the final phase of multi-year renovations at Rogers Centre ahead of next week’s home opener.
Montreal
-
More than 220,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
Just under a quarter of a million customers remain without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
-
Aeroports de Montreal plans to invest $4B by 2028
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
-
Car set on fire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Ottawa
-
CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals
Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.
-
Spring snowstorm brings 13 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings issued in parts of the Maritimes before weather ramps up Thursday night
Snow in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia created some slushy roads in some areas through the day Thursday. As it moves eastward Thursday night, it is expected to intensify for a few areas, leading to higher snow amounts on Friday.
-
N.S. increasing reward for information on missing teen
The province of Nova Scotia is increasing its reward for information in the case of a teenager missing since 2022.
-
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
London
-
Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges
A London man is facing several charges in relation to a months-long human trafficking investigation by London police.
-
Growing interest in London, Ont. credit card painter
You could say London, Ont. artist Tanmay Parashar is “banking” on his future. If all goes well, he’ll be “charging” ahead with his unique niche in the world of abstract art.
-
Dream Lottery officially launches spring draw to support local hospitals
Representatives from Children’s Health Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) and St. Joseph’s Health Care were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony inside a house built by Bridlewood Homes in the north end of London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
-
Illegal gambling spots raided in Kitchener and Guelph
Police have raided two businesses allegedly involved in illegal gambling in Kitchener and Guelph.
-
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
N.L.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.