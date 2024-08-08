Lightning sparks 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region

A "lightning event" sparked 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region this week, according to officials.

In an update Thursday, the B.C. Wildfire Service said two of the lightning-caused blazes in the Pemberton Fire Zone have been put out and three are being held, leaving eight burning out of control.

"Crews continue to action fires where possible with support from contract crews and aviation resources. Many of these fires are in steep, challenging terrain and crew safety is our top priority," a social media post from the service said.

"With continued hot and dry conditions in the forecast, additional fires may be discovered, and new starts are likely."

The lightning struck Monday, the same day ski lifts on Whistler-Blackomb closed early due to the potential danger associated with the incoming weather. An air quality advisory is now effect for Whistler, due to wildfire smoke and its potential risks.

"As smoke levels increase, health risks increase," Environment Canada said in the bulletin, noting that seniors, smokers, infants, young children, people with chronic health conditions and those who are pregnant are at a heightened risk.

If possible, vulnerable people are urged to limit their time outdoors and close their windows and doors – while also taking steps to stay cool.