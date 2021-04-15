VANCOUVER -- Hundreds of people in British Columbia have tested positive for COVID-19 after getting at least one dose of the vaccine, CTV News has learned.

That's as of March 30 and accounts for just 0.07 per cent of all vaccinated individuals at that time, according to the Ministry of Health, which released the numbers.

The government's breakdown shows 492 people tested positive for the disease 14 or more days after receiving their first dose of vaccine. Thirty-six cases occurred seven or more days after individuals received their second dose.

“That is something we’re watching really carefully and we have linked data of cases and immunization we’re following on an ongoing basis through the B.C. CDC,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry during Thursday’s news conference. "Very small rates compared to what we’re seeing from similar transmission events in the community where it’s much, much higher.”

To put that in perspective, as of Thursday, the province had administered more than 1.2 million doses of the vaccine.

As for whether anyone has died from the virus after being immunized, Henry said she wasn’t aware of any such cases but did add, “there was one death in a long-term care home after immunization in a person who was over 100 years of age.”

Manitoba has also had more than 300 people test positive after at least one dose of the vaccine, and 10 deaths. This accounts for just 0.06 percent of all vaccinated people in that province.

At a news conference in Manitoba Wednesday, Dr. Joss Reimer said, “it does take time for the vaccine to produce an immune response. The immune response to the body producing those antibodies that can recognize and fight to the virus takes about two weeks to build up after a dose of the vaccine.”

But this doesn't mean the vaccine isn't working. Health officials stress the efficacy and importance of getting the vaccine, adding the rates of testing positive are extremely low.

“The protection is long lasting and very good from the vaccine,” said Henry.

It also remains important for everyone, vaccinated or not, to continue to follow health guidelines and restrictions, health officials said.

“We have not reached herd immunity and so it's important that people follow the fundamentals, while we continue to get more people immune because once we have enough people in the community vaccinated, we start to protect each other,” said Reimer, “so even for those folks who the vaccine didn't protect them from the virus. If there's no virus circulating, they're still protected.”