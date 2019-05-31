The three judges hearing the appeal of a driver's dangerous driving acquittal have overturned the lower court's acquittal, declaring him guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

The Crown had been seeking to have the BC Court of Appeal to substitute the acquittal with a conviction, rather than ordering a new trial in the high-speed 2015 crash that killed a Vancouver doctor on Oak Street, which is what the court did.

"In the end, then, the sole issue for the trial judge was whether the rapid acceleration and excessive speed Mr. Chung exhibited in the moments before the incident constituted a marked departure from the norm," said Justice Harvey Groberman as he read an oral judgement on behalf of the panel.

"I cannot understand how I could possibly describe the driver at almost three times the speed limit into a major intersection as anything but a marked departure from the norm."

On Friday Groberman, judges Lauri Ann Fenlon and John Hunter heard arguments from Crown and Chung's lawyer, with the former arguing Rideout had been in error by acquitting Chung while the latter suggesting while there was "room for disagreement" among jurists, the trial judge made the right call even though the case was "legally very challenging."

In his decision in May of 2018, while trial judge Gregory Rideout described driver Ken Chung's speed as excessive, he also said it was a case of "momentary" acceleration and did not reach the threshold for criminal fault.

The collision destroyed a Suzuki driven by 68-year-old family doctor Alphonsus Hui; experts had testified Chung went from 90 km/h to 140 km/h in a single city block, slowing down to 119 km/h moments before the crash.

A graphic video submitted as evidence in the crash shows the catastrophic moment of impact and informed Rideout's decision; it was cited by the court of appeal in their oral reasons for judgment.

The judges have remitted Chung's case to provincial court for sentencing.

This story is developing, more to come.