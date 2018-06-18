

Warning: Video attached shows the point of impact in a fatal crash. Viewer discretion is advised.

A British Columbia judge has released dramatic dash cam video of a 2015 crash that killed a Vancouver doctor in the city's west side.

Alphonsus Hui was on his way to work on a Saturday morning. As he turned left from Oak Street onto 41st Avenue, his red Suzuki hatchback was T-boned by a high-powered Audi travelling at 140 km/h on Oak, where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

The newly released video of the crash shows both cars being lifted off the road by the impact. The light-coloured Audi spins out of frame and the 68-year-old doctor's mangled vehicle comes to rest on a nearby curb as a loud thud rings out through the intersection. Hui died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, 35-year-old Ken Chung, was charged with dangerous driving causing death, but was acquitted in May.

Judge Gregory Rideout described Chung's speed as excessive, but said it was a case of "momentary" acceleration and did not constitute criminal fault.

“It’s been 2 1/2 years since dad passed. When they told us (Chung) was acquitted, three weeks ago, it was just a slap in our face, and we were completely re-traumatized," the deceased doctor’s daughter, Monique Hui, told CTV News earlier this month.

Prosecutors have since filed an appeal against the decision to acquit Chung.

Neither the Crown or defence were opposed to the video being made public.

The Hui family responded to its release Monday, saying "we hope that it speaks to the reasons why we need an immediate driving ban for Chung and changes to our legislation regarding excessive speeders with multiple offences."

In the meantime, the family has also petitioning the province's attorney general to take Chung off the road and introduce stricter regulations for excessive speeders.

As of Monday afternoon, the petition had garnered more than 67,000 signatures.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber