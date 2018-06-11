The widow of a beloved family doctor is campaigning for tougher penalties for drivers caught travelling at excessive speeds.

In her first TV interview, Josephine Hui told CTV News she still gets emotional when she talks about her husband, Alphonsus.

"It's terrible for 2 ½ years now," she said.

The doctor had been driving to work on a Saturday morning in 2015.

He was turning left from Oak Street to 41st Avenue when his vehicle was T-boned by a high-powered Audi. The force of the crash sent Hui's vehicle flying, and he died at the scene.

The Audi driver went to court, but was acquitted of dangerous driving causing death last month, despite Judge Gregory Rideout describing Ken Chung's speed as excessive.

Rideout said the speed was "momentary," and that his actions did not constitute criminal fault.

"If going 140 km/h in a 50 zone in a busy city intersection at 9:30 in the morning on a Saturday is not a marked departure from what a normal driver would do, what is?" Alphonsus' daughter Monique Hui said Monday.

"My dad's life was taken and there was no counterbalance to it whatsoever. There was zero consequence for Ken Chung and it's been very difficult."

The family is campaigning for tougher penalties for drivers going over the limit, and have already launched a civil suit for some measure of closure.

They've also started an online petition they plan to present to the attorney general, calling on Crown counsel to appeal the verdict. The petition garnered more than 20,000 signatures in the first two days.

A Crown spokesperson told CTV News, "the BC Prosecution Service is currently reviewing the case to determine whether to initiate an appeal of the decision."

In addition to the appeal, the petition calls for new legislation, and for the province's judges to be held accountable.